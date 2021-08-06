Lopez- Ernest John, Mass of Christian Burial, Sat., Aug. 7 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Cacka- Frank, grave side service is planned at the Malin Cemetary on Sat., August 7 at 1 p.m.
Davenport- William Franklin, visitation at Davenport’s Chapel of the Good Shepherd on Sat., August 7, 2021 from 12:00-5:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 815 High Street, on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 12:00 pm. A catered reception will follow. Call Davenport’s Chapel of the Good Shepherd for additional information. 541-883-3458
Hanson- Christine Marie, memorial via Zoom Sat., Aug. 7 at 2 p.m. Contact Keith for Zoom link: 541-891-1177.
Rice- Virginia, graveside service Sat., Aug. 7 at 5 p.m. at Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens, 4711 Hwy. 39 in Klamath Falls.
Terry- Margaret, funeral service Sat., August 7 at 11 a.m. at New Horizons Christian fellowship, 1909 Homedale Rd.
Nealy- Jack and Dorothy, celebration of life held Sat., Aug. 14 at 2 p.m. in the back yard at 308 Coli Ave., Klamath Falls.
Shill- Gary, celebration of life on Sat., Aug. 14 at 1 p.m. at The Thrive Church in Klamath Falls, 235 S. Laguna.
Will- Leonard, funeral service at First Presbyterian Church, Klamath Falls, on Sept. 25, 2021 at 1 p.m.