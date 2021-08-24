Payne- Frances, celebration of life Sat., Sept. 4 at 1 p.m. 5703 Avalon St.
Will- Leonard, funeral service at First Presbyterian Church, Klamath Falls, on Sat., Sept. 25, 2021 at 1 p.m.
