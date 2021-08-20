Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Doig- Roberta Marie, memorial service, Aug. 21 at 1 p.m. at Calvary Temple Church, 2161 Garden Ave., Klamath Falls. Food and drinks will be served after.

Moe - Austin, celebration of life Sun., Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. at Klamath County Fairgrounds.

Payne- Frances, celebration of life Sat., Sept. 4 at 1 p.m. 5703 Avalon St. 

Harris- Lee (Oleedia) Muse, celebration of life, Sat., Sept. 25. Location: Kingsley Field. Call 541-892-4424 to RSVP for access to Kingsley Field and dinner reservation.

Will- Leonard, funeral service at First Presbyterian Church, Klamath Falls, on Sat., Sept. 25, 2021 at 1 p.m.

