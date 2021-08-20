Doig- Roberta Marie, memorial service, Aug. 21 at 1 p.m. at Calvary Temple Church, 2161 Garden Ave., Klamath Falls. Food and drinks will be served after.
Moe - Austin, celebration of life Sun., Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. at Klamath County Fairgrounds.
Payne- Frances, celebration of life Sat., Sept. 4 at 1 p.m. 5703 Avalon St.
Harris- Lee (Oleedia) Muse, celebration of life, Sat., Sept. 25. Location: Kingsley Field. Call 541-892-4424 to RSVP for access to Kingsley Field and dinner reservation.
Will- Leonard, funeral service at First Presbyterian Church, Klamath Falls, on Sat., Sept. 25, 2021 at 1 p.m.