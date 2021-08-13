Mathews, Jerold, celebration of life Fri., Aug. 13 at 5 p.m. at Westside Park, Dorris, Calif.
Bartram-Floyd, memorial service Sat., Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. at Klamath Falls Church of Christ, 2201 Wantland Ave. Reception follows at the Shasta View Community Center at 12 noon.
Manchester- Judith, graveside service Sat., Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. at Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens.
Nealy- Jack and Dorothy, celebration of life held Sat., Aug. 14 at 2 p.m. in the back yard at 308 Coli Ave., Klamath Falls.
Shill- Gary, celebration of life on Sat., Aug. 14 at 1 p.m. at The Thrive Church in Klamath Falls, 235 S. Laguna.
Martinez- Timoteo “Timo”, Mass of Christian Burial on Tues., Aug. 17 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 815 High St. Viewing at 10 a.m. at the church.
Thorne- NancyAnn, memorial Aug. 17, 11 a.m. at Community Presbyterian Church of Malin, 2303 5th St.
Harris- Lee (Oleedia) Muse, celebration of life, Sat., Sept. 25. Location: Kingsley Field. Call 541-892-4424 to RSVP for access to Kingsley Field and dinner reservation.
Will- Leonard, funeral service at First Presbyterian Church, Klamath Falls, on Sat., Sept. 25, 2021 at 1 p.m.