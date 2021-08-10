Nealy- Jack and Dorothy, celebration of life held Sat., Aug. 14 at 2 p.m. in the back yard at 308 Coli Ave., Klamath Falls.
Shill- Gary, celebration of life on Sat., Aug. 14 at 1 p.m. at The Thrive Church in Klamath Falls, 235 S. Laguna.
Harris- Lee (Oleedia) Muse, celebration of life, Sat., Sept. 25. Location: Kingsley Field. Call 541-892-4424 to RSVP for access to Kingsley Field and dinner reservation.
Will- Leonard, funeral service at First Presbyterian Church, Klamath Falls, on Sat., Sept. 25, 2021 at 1 p.m.