Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Nealy- Jack and Dorothy, celebration of life held Sat., Aug. 14 at 2 p.m. in the back yard at 308 Coli Ave., Klamath Falls.

Shill- Gary, celebration of life on Sat., Aug. 14 at 1 p.m. at The Thrive Church in Klamath Falls, 235 S. Laguna.

Harris- Lee (Oleedia) Muse, celebration of life, Sat., Sept. 25. Location: Kingsley Field. Call 541-892-4424 to RSVP for access to Kingsley Field and dinner reservation.

Will- Leonard, funeral service at First Presbyterian Church, Klamath Falls, on Sat., Sept. 25, 2021 at 1 p.m.

Tags