Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Hansen, Carolyn, Oregon Hunters Lodge at 5831 Shasta Way, 2 p.m. Friday.

McKune, Judith Nell, 79, Davenport’s Chapel of the Good Shepherd, 11 a.m. Monday. Lunch reception to follow.

Moore, Donald Leroy, 68, Trapper’s at Kingsley Field, 1 p.m. Saturday.

Ottoman, Martha Jane, 85, 10:30 a.m. recitation of the Holy Rosary, 11 a.m. Mass of Christian burial at St. Pius Catholic Church, followed by graveside service at Bonanza Cemetery, Saturday,

Uhlig, Vivian Elizabeth, 95, Shasta Way Christian Church, 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Tags