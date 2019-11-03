Baert, Opal, 88, O’Hair-Wards Funeral Home, 11 a.m. Friday.
Bodnar, John Andrew, 64, Bonanza Community Church, 2 p.m. Sunday followed by a BBQ dinner.
Cremshaw-Whigam, 73, Freewill Church of God in Christ at 420 Market St., 2 p.m. Saturday followed by interment at Eagle Point National Cemetery on Monday.
Hardt, Alexia Louise, 93, First United Methodist Church, 230 N. 10th St., 2 p.m. Sunday.
King, Virginia “Ginger,” 87, Running Y Ranch Resort Lodge, 11 a.m., Friday.
Purkhiser, David Ross, 61, Davenport’s Chapel of the Good Shepherd, 2 p.m. Saturday.
Robles, Alexander, 71, Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 11 a.m. Tuesday followed by a celebration of life in Veterans of Foreign Wars at 515 Klamath Ave.
Westhouse, Karen Lee, 81, services in Our Lady of Good Council Church at 620 W. 3rd St. in Dorris, 1 p.m. Saturday followed by a celebration of life in Butte Valley Community Center in Dorris at 2:30 p.m.