Bandick, William, 95, Crystal Terrace of Klamath Falls at 1000 Town Center Drive, 2 p.m. Saturday.
Ezell, Anne, 73, Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Pius X Catholic Church followed by a luncheon and services at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Ferguson, Pamela Hardin, 73, Pop Place on Sacramento Avenue in Dunsmuir, Calif., 2 p.m. Saturday.
Honzel, Andrew John, 88, Lake Catholic Church in Lake Oswego, 11 a.m. Friday.
John, Janet Marie, 68, graveside gathering, Merrill IOOF Cemetery, Merrill, 1 p.m. Saturday, followed by a celebration of Life at Pappy Ganders in Merrill, 2 p.m. RSVP at 530-921-1587.
Mollison, Richard Miles, 75, Providence Presbyterian Church in Fairfax, Va., 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Young, Richard “Dick,” 89, South Salem Senior Center, 1:30 p.m. Sunday.