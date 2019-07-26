Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Bandick, William, 95, Crystal Terrace of Klamath Falls at 1000 Town Center Drive, 2 p.m. Saturday.

Ezell, Anne, 73, Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Pius X Catholic Church followed by a luncheon and services at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Ferguson, Pamela Hardin, 73, Pop Place on Sacramento Avenue in Dunsmuir, Calif., 2 p.m. Saturday.

Honzel, Andrew John, 88, Lake Catholic Church in Lake Oswego, 11 a.m. Friday.

John, Janet Marie, 68, graveside gathering, Merrill IOOF Cemetery, Merrill, 1 p.m. Saturday, followed by a celebration of Life at Pappy Ganders in Merrill, 2 p.m. RSVP at 530-921-1587.

Mollison, Richard Miles, 75, Providence Presbyterian Church in Fairfax, Va., 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Young, Richard “Dick,” 89, South Salem Senior Center, 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

