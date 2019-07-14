Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Chapman, James “Jim” Lawrence, 79, Bedfield Cemetery, 10 a.m. Saturday followed by a celebration of life service at the “Old Horton Barn” at DeJong’s Dairy, 21996 N. Poe Valley Road at 11 a.m.

Crawford, Londa Liberty, 82, Paymon’s Mediterranean Cafe & Lounge at 8380 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas, Nev., 11 a.m. Saturday.

Doyle, Daniel Richard, 67, 4749 Driftwood Drive, 1 p.m. Saturday.

Etters, Deborah “Debbie” Ann, 60, Thrive Church at 235 S. Laguna St., 11 a.m. Saturday.

Free, Kenneth E., 94, Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens, 9 a.m. Saturday, graveside service with military honors.

Hankins, Victoria Lee, Klamath Christian Center, 3 p.m. Friday.

Kendall, Moriah, 23, Living Faith Fellowship, 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Rodriguez, Julia B., 93, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. Thursday and Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Friday followed by a luncheon.

Smith, Lafe Z., 74, Bonanza’s Big Springs Park, 1 p.m. Saturday a memorial service with a barbecue.

Whitney, Jerene Lee, 78, Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens in Coquille, 2 p.m. Saturday, followed by a reception.

