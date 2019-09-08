Baghott, Elizabeth “Betty” Jane, 94, O’Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel, 2 p.m. Saturday followed by a reception.
Coleman, Alice L., 95, St. Pius X Catholic Church, Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Friday.
Gouker Sr., Michael Leon, 63, The Chicken Shack at 3255 Washburn Way, 3 p.m. Saturday.
Hammond, Bryan David, 60, open house remembrance, 1251 Wiard St., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Wise, Agnes Turner, 88, Malin Broadway Theater, 1 p.m. Sunday followed by a special dinner and tribute at the Way Station.