Burnett, Sharlene Coates, 58, Crest Park on Hilyard Avenue, 2 to 4 p.m. Friday.
Chapman, James “Jim” Lawrence, 79, Bedfield Cemetery, 10 a.m. Saturday followed by a celebration of life service at the “Old Horton Barn” at DeJong’s Dairy, 21996 N. Poe Valley Road at 11 a.m.
Corbin, Howard Gene, 91, Fort Klamath Cemetery, 11 a.m. Saturday.
Crawford, Londa Liberty, 82, Paymon’s Mediterranean Cafe & Lounge at 8380 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas, Nev., 11 a.m. Saturday.
Doyle, Daniel Richard, 67, 4749 Driftwood Drive, 1 p.m. Saturday.
Etters, Deborah “Debbie” Ann, 60, Thrive Church at 235 S. Laguna St., 11 a.m. Saturday.
Free, Kenneth E., 94, Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens, 9 a.m. Saturday, graveside service with military honors.
Hankins, Victoria Lee, Klamath Christian Center, 3 p.m. Friday.
Higuera J., Albert Louis, 82, Our Lady of Good Counsel Mission Church in Dorris, 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Kelley, Donald B., 86, Klamath Memorial Park, 3 p.m. Monday.
Kendall, Moriah, 23, Living Faith Fellowship, 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Kraft, Keneth L. “Ken,” 88, Croxford Funeral Home at 1307 Central Ave. in Great Falls, Mont., 2 p.m. Saturday.
Rodriguez, Julia B., 93, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. Thursday and Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Friday followed by a luncheon.
Simington, Jack F., 91, 1005 Bismark St., a gathering with lunch, noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Smith, Lafe Z., 74, Bonanza’s Big Springs Park, 1 p.m. Saturday a memorial service with a barbecue.
Wallace, Randy, 55, St Augustine Catholic Church in Merrill, Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 1:45 p.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m. Friday followed by a graveside service at Mt. Calvary Cemetery at 3 p.m. and a celebration of life at the Wallace family ranch, 9480 Buesing Road.
Whitney, Jerene Lee, 78, Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens in Coquille, 2 p.m. Saturday, followed by a reception.