Hood, David E., 81, Chiloquin Christian Center, 3 p.m. Friday.

Howard, Larry Vance, 71, Klamath Christian Center, 2 p.m. Saturday.

Kays, Rebecca (Stoaks), 52, Bible Baptist Church at 4849 S. Sixth St., 2 p.m. Saturday.

Smith, Lafe Z., 74, memorial service and barbecue, Big Springs Park, Bonanza, 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20.

Wilson, Rosa Faye Shaley, 81, Beatty Valley Gospel Mission. 11 a.m. Friday, with graveside services at Chief Schonchin Cemetery followed by a potluck at the gospel mission.

Tucker, Lester James, 88, Klamath County Fairgrounds, Exhibit Building 2, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

