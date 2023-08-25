Both Oregon Tech cross country teams were recognized in their NAIA Preseason Top 25 coaches’ polls, released Thursday by the national office.
The OIT men’s team was ranked No. 17, while the Lady Owls were the first team listed in the others’ receiving votes category.
