Shirley Lucille Nelson, loving wife, mother and friend, passed away in Klamath Falls, OR on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at the age of 94.
Born in San Francisco, CA on March 13, 1927, Shirley spent her early years in Twin Falls, ID with her parents, Robert W. and Edythe K. Ferguson. Shirley graduated high school in Los Angeles, CA in 1945 and moved to Klamath Falls, OR in 1954.
She was an active member in a number of organizations including Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Cow Belles, Daughters of the Nile and was a charter member of the Elkettes in 1967, serving as President in 1982-1983 and continuing her involvement into 2021.
Shirley married the love of her life, William Olaf "Bill" Nelson in 1984 and was proud of their continued time with the Elks Club for many years, meeting many wonderful friends and traveling for many great functions. Shirley and Bill began their motorhome adventures in 1990 and eventually settled in their winter home in Yuma, AZ.
Each year brought new found friends from around the U.S. and Canada and many, many hours of enjoyment around campfires high in the foothills of Yuma or out in the beautiful expanse of the AZ desert. The annual Christmas parades in their decorated sand rail was always a winter high light. Waterfalls, trips to the beach, entertaining, dancing and playing cards were some of Shirley's favorite things.
She loved her Friday night games of 31 at the Moose Lodge and especially loved her afternoon games with her special neighbor fiends, Jan, Judy and Dayle. Shirley leaves behind her loving husband Bill, son Mike Orahood of Macdoel, CA, daughter Pati (Bob) Bengtson of Crooked River Ranch, OR, step-son Perry Nelson of Klamath Falls, OR and step-daughter Denice (David) Hadley of Lakeview, OR. Her extended family includes 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Shirley was predeceased by daughter-in-law, Tina Orahood, Macdoel, CA.
A gathering to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at a later date. Remembrances can be made in Shirley's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org/donatetoday) Shirley Lucille Nelson