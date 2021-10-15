It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Earlene Quinowski, Klamath Falls, Ore., on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.
Earlene will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 67 years, Joe Quinowski; children: Debby Salisbury (Mike), Susan Burch, Jody Quinowski (Becky) and Jeff Quinowski; grandchildren Emily Vickery (Monte), Anne Salisbury, Boone Burch (Nicole), Whitney Thompson (Tyler), Caitlin Jones (Robby) and Luke Burch, Ashley Quinowski, Lanie McGee (Mac), Paige Quinowski, JT Quinowski, Wyatt Quinowski; great-grandchildren Kylie Thompson, Maddie Thompson, Cade Burch, Carson Burch and RJ Jones; daughter-in-law Annette Quinowski and son-in-law Jeff Burch; special friends Steve Heryford and Polly Howard.
Earlene was predeceased by her parents: Earl Cheney, Sarah Edith Hagan and stepfather Eber Hagen.
Earlene was born on July 21, 1935 in Mattoon, Illinois. During her early years, she lived on a farm in Illinois. She then moved to Klamath Falls where she finished school, graduating from Klamath Union High School.
Earlene married her high school sweetheart, Joe, on Feb. 14, 1954.
Earlene was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother. Her first priority was her family. We all felt surrounded and nurtured by her love. She was full of fun and energy, approaching each day with a positive and joyful attitude. She spoiled us with her delicious cooking. She loved her home, cows and pets, Hunter and Sassy. She had many talents and interests which included painting, crafting, playing the piano, dancing, gardening, traveling with her husband and attending Cabaret shows in Ashland. She filled our lives with laughter and joy and will be dearly missed.
Memorial donations may be made in Earlene's name to High Desert Hospice or a charity of your choice.
The family wishes to send a special thanks to the staff at High Desert Hospice for their care, compassion and support.