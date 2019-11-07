Baert, Opal, 88, O'Hair-Wards Funeral Home, 11 a.m. Friday.
Hitt, Janis, 72, Klamath County Fairgrounds, 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, includes a luncheon.
King, Virginia "Ginger," 87, Running Y Ranch Resort Lodge, 11 a.m., Friday.
Purkhiser, David Ross, 61, Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepherd, 2 p.m. Saturday.
Westhouse, Karen Lee, 81, services in Our Lady of Good Council Church at 620 W. 3rd St. in Dorris, 1 p.m. Saturday followed by a celebration of life in Butte Valley Community Center in Dorris at 2:30 p.m.