Michael A. Crapo, 60, born and raised in Klamath Falls, peacefully passed away October 2, 2021 in Beaverton, Oregon. Michael is survived by his mother and step-father Eva and Steve Snyder of Klamath Falls and three brothers Richard, Danny, and Robert; and their families. He was predeceased by his father, a brother Chris, grandparents, an aunt and uncles. End of Life Care has been entrusted to Springer and Son Aloha Funeral Home of Beaverton, Oregon.

