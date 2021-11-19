Death notice: Susan Kay McNeilly Nov 19, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email × Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Susan Kay McNeilly, 76, passed away in Klamath Falls, Oregon on November 4, 2021. Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepherd, 2680 Memorial Dr., Klamath Falls, Oregon 97601, 541-883-3458 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Klamath Falls Susan Kay Mcneilly Oregon Christianity Davenport Death Notice Pass Away Chapel Tweets by HeraldandNews Trending Two dead, two injured in Chiloquin shooting Wilsonart fires up Klamath Falls facility Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Aggie Sports Breaking News Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters Video Watch now: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discusses victory over Seahawks Updated 5 hrs ago Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers speaks to the media via Zoom after the Packers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 17-0 on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. 0:14 featured Veterans Day Flyover Nov 11, 2021 featured Veterans Day Flyover 0:14 Nov 11, 2021 1:36 Packers coach Matt LaFleur on Amari Rodgers' struggles against the Chiefs Updated Nov 11, 2021 Packers coach Matt LaFleur on Amari Rodgers' struggles against the Chiefs 1:36Updated Nov 11, 2021 1:29 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' loss to the Chiefs Updated Nov 14, 2021 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' loss to the Chiefs 1:29Updated Nov 14, 2021 0:50 Watch now: Packers coach Matt LaFleur takes blame for offense’s poor performance in loss to Chiefs Updated Nov 12, 2021 Watch now: Packers coach Matt LaFleur takes blame for offense’s poor performance in loss to Chiefs 0:50Updated Nov 12, 2021 0:59 Would Aaron Rodgers have changed the outcome against the Chiefs? Updated Nov 12, 2021 Would Aaron Rodgers have changed the outcome against the Chiefs? 0:59Updated Nov 12, 2021 1:26 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over the Cardinals Updated Nov 7, 2021 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over the Cardinals 1:26Updated Nov 7, 2021 MaxRead Businesses Klamath-Spine-Rehab Premier Care Dental EcoSolar and Electric Trending now Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwo dead, two injured in Chiloquin shootingKlamath Falls man found dead in Eastern Oregon motelWilsonart fires up Klamath Falls facilityWoman charged with homicide after infant daughter dies of fentanyl overdoseMiller, Hazen AllenKlamath Basin Brewing to close Nov. 28Counting every drop: Klamath Basin water year trackerAnother confirmed wolf-killed cow near BlyLooking Back: This week in Klamath Basin historyOther views: Landowners risk consequence from illegal cannabis grows Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Local Survey Should Oregon continue to transition in and out of Daylight Saving Time each year? You voted: Yes, keep it as is. No, remain on standard time year-round No, remain on daylight saving time year-round Vote View Results Back Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives