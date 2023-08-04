Twenty-six immigrants from 13 countries swore the Oath of Allegiance on Thursday at Crater Lake to become citizens of the United States.
Portland Field Office Director of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Margaret Rosenast recites the oath to swear in 26 new citizens at Crater Lake on Thursday afternoon.
Margaret Rosenast congratulates 26 newly naturalized American citizens Thursday afternoon at Crater Lake.
Efrain Sanchez Lopez hugs his daughter after receiving his certificate of American citizenship Thursday afternoon at Crater Lake.
Efrain Sanchez Lopez, right, receives official certificate of citizenship at a naturalization ceremony held Thursday at Crater Lake.
Loved ones celebrate their official citizenship at a naturalization ceremony Thursday at Crater Lake.
and MOLLY O’BRIEN
Herald & News
CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — Twenty-six people from 13 countries became U.S. citizens Thursday afternoon during naturalization ceremonies at Crater Lake National Park.
At the scenic Watchman Overlook along the west rim of Crater Lake, 26 naturalized citizens gathered to swear their oaths amidst the support of family and friends.
