A New York man faces exploitation and child porn charges after driving to Oregon to allegedly have sex with a teenage girl he met on multiplayer video game.
Brent Johnson Jr., 24 of Port Jefferson, New York, was arrested after police raided a Long Island home Wednesday. According to police, Johnson drove 6,000 miles roundtrip from New York to Rogue River in December to have sex with the underage girl.
Police said Johnson met the teen on a video game called “Among Us”.
“Investigators learned the suspect took her to a local hotel to have sex on several occasions. The suspect is also believed to have filmed one of the sexual encounters, and later sent a screen shot of the video to a family member of the victim,” according to the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team, Rogue River Police and U.S. Department of Homeland Security in an announcement on the arrest.
Johnson faces federal charges including sexual exploitation of children, travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, and possession, receipt and distribution of child pornography.
Police seized digital devices during the raid of Johnson’s residence. They will be transported for forensic examination in Oregon where the case will be prosecuted in federal court. Cops are looking at additional to potential leads in the case.
The Southern Oregon police task force was established in 2020 to focus on human trafficking and the exploitation of children. It includes local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.
“Among Us” is a multiplayer online video game in which some players are crew mates on a spaceship or space station while others are imposters. The goal of the game is for players to identify the imposters and interlopers.