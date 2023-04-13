Homelessness Shelter Opens

Oregon Housing and Community Services Executive Director Andrea Bell, left, Polk County Commissioner Jeremy Gordon, Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency Executive Director Jimmy Jones, Gov. Tina Kotek and Salem Mayor Chris Hoy celebrate the opening of the ARCHES Lodge shelter Wednesday, April 12 in Salem

 Julia Shumway/Oregon Capital Chronicle

One of the first homeless shelters created by a $50 million investment the Oregon Legislature made last spring is set to open soon in northeast Salem with rooms for about 100 people.

The ARCHES Lodge, in a former hotel in northeast Salem, is among the first projects that received funding from the 2022 iteration of Project Turnkey, a state program launched in 2020 that helps pay for turning unused hotels and motels into shelters. The idea is to give people a temporary place to stay so that they can find stable housing.

