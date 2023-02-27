Local music nonprofit Klamath Folk Alliance (organizers of the Klamath Folk Festival and various community programs) in partnership with Kiwanas Club of Klamath Falls have announced the first Glenn Justus Memorial Scholarship, which officially launches Wednesday, March 1.
Two $500 scholarships will be awarded to two class of 2023 graduating high school seniors intending to study music as all or part of their college/vocational training or planning to at least include music in a substantive secondary role while in college/vocational school. Applicants must have at least a 3.0 grade point average and reside in Klamath County. Charter and home-school students are also eligible to apply.
Beloved and cherished, Justus was considered by many to be the glue of a large portion of the local music community.
An inspiring mentor, peacemaker and kindly father-figure, Justus’ humble nature and home-spun wisdom helped numerous local musicians recognize their own talent and navigate the challenges associated with their art. The son of a coal miner father and musician mother, Justus taught himself music largely by ear. An accomplished songwriter, there were few stringed instruments Justus could not play to some degree. His talents crossed various disciplines, including making instruments, many of which he would give away.