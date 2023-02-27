Glenn Justus

Glenn Justus sits ready to perform.

Local music nonprofit Klamath Folk Alliance (organizers of the Klamath Folk Festival and various community programs) in partnership with Kiwanas Club of Klamath Falls have announced the first Glenn Justus Memorial Scholarship, which officially launches Wednesday, March 1.

Two $500 scholarships will be awarded to two class of 2023 graduating high school seniors intending to study music as all or part of their college/vocational training or planning to at least include music in a substantive secondary role while in college/vocational school. Applicants must have at least a 3.0 grade point average and reside in Klamath County. Charter and home-school students are also eligible to apply.

