Struggling Households

A senior citizen in Portland receives a delivery of groceries from a nonprofit in this 2021 file photo.

 Gillian Flaccus/The Associated Press

About 44% of households in Oregon struggled to make ends meet in 2021, according to a report by United Ways of the Pacific Northwest and research partner United For ALICE.

The report focused on people who earn above the federal poverty level but less than what they need to financially survive day-to-day, which is a category known as “ALICE:” Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.

