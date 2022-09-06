ASHLAND — Sherlock Holmes is returning to the Oregon Cabaret Theatre with a world premiere of a new mystery, “Sherlock Holmes and the Final Problem,” opening Thursday, Sept. 15 and playing through Nov. 6.

Rick Robinson, who adapted and directs the play, says “Holmes’ skills are put to the test when he goes head-to-head with his intellectual equal, criminal mastermind Professor Moriarty. After repeated attempts on his life, Holmes is rejoined by his recently married friend, Dr. Watson, and the two attempt to thwart the Professor’s plans.”

