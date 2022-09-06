ASHLAND — Sherlock Holmes is returning to the Oregon Cabaret Theatre with a world premiere of a new mystery, “Sherlock Holmes and the Final Problem,” opening Thursday, Sept. 15 and playing through Nov. 6.
Rick Robinson, who adapted and directs the play, says “Holmes’ skills are put to the test when he goes head-to-head with his intellectual equal, criminal mastermind Professor Moriarty. After repeated attempts on his life, Holmes is rejoined by his recently married friend, Dr. Watson, and the two attempt to thwart the Professor’s plans.”
Five actors will play multiple roles in the show, which Robinson terms a “comic, theatrical take on a thriller" — in the vein of previous Holmes inspired plays, "The 39 Steps,” “Baskerville,” and “The Sign of the Four.” “Final Problem” includes a gunfight in a forest, a fight on top of a moving train with eight different characters and the iconic confrontation at the top of Reichenbach Falls.
“The wonderful thing about adapting another Sherlock Holmes piece is that there is such a wealth of material available,” Robinson said. “Sir Arthur Conan Doyle has written so many rich novels and short stories about these characters — one of the harder things is just choosing which adventure to translate to the stage. But given that this is the third time the Cabaret audience is going to see Sherlock, it felt like the right time to have him face off against his nemesis, Professor Moriarty. The stakes of ‘The Final Problem’ are just so much higher than his other stories — both personally and professionally for Holmes and Watson.”
Nate Cheeseman will make his Cabaret debut as Sherlock Holmes. Galen Schloming, who previously appeared as Dr. Watson in two previous “Holmes” production, returns in the same role. They are joined by Cabaret veterans Tony Carter and Mia Mekjian and Cabaret newcomer Daniel Olson.
Robinson has directed several Cabaret plays, including “Buddy,” “The Buddy Holly Story,” “Sherlock Holmes and the Sign of the Four,” “Baskerville,” “Bat Boy, and “The 39 Steps” at the Cabaret along with several other at Medford’s Collaborative Theatre Project. As a playwright, Robinson created the Cabaret original “Pine Mountain Lodge” and adapted “A Christmas Carol.” Sherlock Holmes and the Sign of the Four,” and “Poirot: Murder on the Links.”
The dinner menu, designed by Cabaret chef Christopher Scott, includes flavors inspired by the show like Beef Wellington, Fish and Chips, Seasonal Vegan Pasty, Shepherd’s Pie, and Lemon Rosemary Chicken Confit. The brunch menu has Cabaret staples like Quiche, Eggs Benedict, Lox and Bagel along with a show-inspired ‘English Breakfast’ option that includes Taylor's sausage, baked beans, bacon, and two over easy eggs.
If it were a movie, “Sherlock Holmes and the Final Problem” would be rated PG for onstage violence, discussion of murder, some adult situations and very mild language.
Following the Sept. 15 preview, “Sherlock Holmes” opens Sept. 16 and runs to Nov. 6. Thursday, Saturday and Sunday matinees begin at 1 p.m. with evening performances at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Monday and Wednesday nights.
Reservations are required for pre-show dinner or brunch. Appetizers, cocktails, beverages, and desserts are available without reservations. Tickets are $43 for A-level seating, $39 B-level seating and $29 C-level seating. The Cabaret offers a 15% ticket discount for groups of 12 or more for select ticket types and performances. $15 student rush tickets can be purchased 15 minutes before curtain with a valid student ID, subject to availability.
For more information or to purchase tickets call the Oregon Cabaret Theatre box office at 541-488-2902 or visit oregoncabaret.com.