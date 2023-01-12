han-20161219-news-objectlessons.jpg

In this Dec. 15, 2015, file photo, then-Lead Pressman Tony Tate operates the Heidelberg letterpress at SmithBates Marcomm Solutions. The press was installed Oct. 8, 1953.

 Herald & News file photo

One of Oregon’s longest operating commercial printing companies came under new ownership this week.

A news release from SmithBates Marcomm Solutions announced that the century-old Klamath company has been sold to four of its employees—David and Bobbi Johnson and Kendra and Rafael Santiago—following the retirement of third-generation owners, Dan and Ann Cavanaugh.

