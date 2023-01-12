One of Oregon’s longest operating commercial printing companies came under new ownership this week.
A news release from SmithBates Marcomm Solutions announced that the century-old Klamath company has been sold to four of its employees—David and Bobbi Johnson and Kendra and Rafael Santiago—following the retirement of third-generation owners, Dan and Ann Cavanaugh.
After 45 years, the Cavanaughs decided it was time to “hand over the reins,” the news release stated.
“We are excited to step back and retire, but also thrilled that we were able to hand off the business to the next generation in a seamless manner,” Dan Cavanaugh said in the release. “The business will be in great hands.”
In 1920, back when Klamath Falls was still an undeveloped town known as Linkville, SmithBates was founded by W.O. Smith, according to the history provided on the business website.
More than a decade prior, Smith was said to have come to the area to work in the lumber industry but soon found himself working as a copy editor for a local newspaper, the Klamath Falls Republican. With a population of around 3,000 people, the Republican was one of five competing newspapers at the time.
Though he later sold the paper, Smith kept the commercial printing operation up and running, naming his new business W.O Smith Printing Company. Soon after, Smith brought in a partner, B.W. Bates, and appropriately changed the name to SmithBates Printing Company.
After Bates’ death, Smith brought on a new partner, Otto Smith (no relation) to take over in sales.
Otto Smith later took over SmithBates, according to the site’s written history, and passed it down to his children, who subsequently passed it on to their son, Dan Cavanaugh.
He graduated from Oregon State University and returned to Klamath Falls. In 1978, he took over the company, assisted later by his wife, Ann.
Throughout the years, the company has made the effort to keep up with the changing times, striving to operate by environmentally sustainable means. The SmithBates site describes
David Johnson, one of the new owners, has worked for SmithBates for 15 years. While attending Oregon Tech, he earned his degree in Information Technology. The release said he is responsible for all IT and web development services.
“We are excited to carry on the SmithBates legacy,” David Johnson said, “and bring new ideas and innovations. We will continue to lead with a focus on putting everyone that works here in a position to deliver top-level service to our customers.”
The new owners stated they intend to keep all of company’s current employees and will work toward growing the business by “enhancing full-service marketing agency services.” Services mentioned include web development, advertising, branding, social media and campaign management.
As always, printing will remain as the foundation of SmithBates, the news release added.
Kendra Santiago expressed her enthusiasm for the road ahead as well in the release.
“This is a tremendous opportunity that we’ve been presented with,” she said, “and we’re humbled to be stewards over SmithBates, and work alongside our employees to see this company into the future.”
A fellow Oregon Tech graduate, Kendra Santiago earned her degree in Business Management and Marketing. The release defined her professional experience with the company as with the sales department, alongside coworker Mike Klein.
Kendra Santiago’s spouse, Rafael, and David Johnson’s spouse, Bobbi, will be acting as “key advisors” for accounting, lean management and process implementation, according to the release.