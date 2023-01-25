Goonies House

Behman and Liz Zakeri are pictured in January 2023, in front of their new home in Astoria, which was used in the filming of the 1985 cult classic "The Goonies."

 Courtesy Behman Zakeri

The 1985 Steven Spielberg cult classic “The Goonies” has fans, superfans, and people like Behman Zakeri, who defy superlatives. Zakeri lives in Kansas, but he’s now the new owner of the home in Astoria where the movie was filmed. Since the movie first made its debut in theaters, the real Astoria house has been a tourist draw for him — and for fans from all over the world. Zakeri has seen the quintessential adventure movie countless times.

“You had the five boys and two girls, the bad guys after them. So I think that sense of adventure and that just chase for a treasure hunt — I think everybody someday wants to find an undiscovered treasure. That’s why everybody, I think, plays Powerball right? Trying to hit it.”

