Factoring in flexibility

Klamath Falls City Schools classrooms were frequently empty during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Herald & News file photo

Some of what’s in the Oregon Department of Education’s At-A-Glance profiles was already known. The profiles, designed for parents and school communities to see how schools did in the 2021-2022 school year, included the plummeting state assessment scores for students across the state, as well as a dip in the high school graduation rate for the Class of 2021.

But they also include other information, including the number of teachers and counselors in a school, the percentage of 9th graders on track to graduate, and regular attendance. The new data points also show the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the importance of in-person learning.