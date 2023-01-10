Hard hats at state legislature

House lawmakers get a reminder that construction is ongoing with orange construction hats on their desks Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Salem.

 Ben Botkin/Oregon Capital Chronicle

Monday marked the start of a new era in the Oregon statehouse, as lawmakers elected a new Senate president and witnessed the inauguration of Gov. Tina Kotek.

In about five hours, lawmakers set the framework for the 2023 session with new leaders for both chambers to set the course for Oregon for years to come.

Tags