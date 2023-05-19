Perry Chocktoot

Perry Chocktoot takes the oath as he is sworn-in Wednesday, May 17 by Klamath Tribes Chairman Clayton Dumont.

 Ken Smith/Klamath Tribes

CHILOQUIN — A new Klamath Tribal Council Member was sworn in Wednesday, May 17.

Perry Chocktoot will be replacing Adrian Witcraft, who resigned May 10. Chocktoot will hold the at-large seat for the remaining two years of a three-year term.

Tags