Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

The water distribution site at the County Road Department on 6100 Wasgo Drive will be open from 12 to 6 p.m. on Friday, August 13. 

This station provides free water to residents of Klamath County impacted by dry wells. In order to be eligible, individuals must call the watermaster's office to register.

This is the third week the station has been open. Normal hours are Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The facility is run by volunteers from local churches and the community emergency response team.

Reporter Alexandra Feller can be reached at afeller@heraldandnews.com. Follow her on Twitter @alilou_65

Tags