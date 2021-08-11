The water distribution site at the County Road Department on 6100 Wasgo Drive will be open from 12 to 6 p.m. on Friday, August 13.
This station provides free water to residents of Klamath County impacted by dry wells. In order to be eligible, individuals must call the watermaster's office to register.
This is the third week the station has been open. Normal hours are Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The facility is run by volunteers from local churches and the community emergency response team.