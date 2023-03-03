A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Monday, March 6 in Washington state regarding the hazing and assault case involving players of the Klamath Falls Falcons baseball team.
The hearing is set for Brody A. Hubble in Grant County District Court, according to court records.
Hubble, 18, has been charged with a misdemeanor assault charge related to an alleged hazing and sexual humiliation incident in August at a hotel in Ephrata, Wash.
The alleged assault involved three players on the Falcons baseball team harassing and attempting to violate a teammate — who was 15 years old at the time of the incident.
Hubble and another teammate, 18-year-old Owen Cheyne, were charged with fourth degree assault — a misdemeanor charge. The offense is punishable with up to 364 days in jail and a $5,000 fine.
Another teammate faces a juvenile charge in the case.
The three alleged assailants and the alleged victim are all students at Klamath County School District high schools. They also play on sports teams at Henley and Mazama high schools.
Both Hubble and Cheyne have pleaded not guilty, according to court officials.
In the Cheyne case, an agreement was signed between defense counsel and the prosecuting attorney Jan. 25, according to a court official.
That agreement stipulates the charges could be potentially dismissed if Cheyne completes a community service requirement, takes an anti-bullying course, writes a letter of apology to the victim and avoids playing baseball against the alleged victim, according to a report by Jefferson Public Radio.
Defense counsel for the two teens and the Grant County prosecutor’s office did not respond to requests for comment from the Herald & News.
The alleged assault occurred at a team hotel during a Babe Ruth Baseball tournament in Ephrata, Wash. All four players played on the Falcons team, which is not affiliated with the school district. The Falcons team forfeited its final game in the tournament after the alleged incident.