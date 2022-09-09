Government Tool 1

This screenshot from livingatlas.arcgis.com/assessment-tool/explore/details shows the climate projections for Klamath County. Those projections help determine future climate-change related risks.

The White House has unveiled a new website intended to provide local and state governments and businesses with information about climate-driven events and data, including real-time information about droughts, floods, wildfires and extreme heat.

The web-based tool, called Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation, contains information about current climate trends and projections through 2099, including risks such as expected revenue losses, annual number of dry days and consecutive wet days, and average daily minimum and maximum temperatures.

