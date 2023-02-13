LAKEVIEW — The Fremont-Winema National Forest has a new forest supervisor: Erik J. Fey was recently selected by Pacific Northwest Regional Forester Glenn Casamassa to lead the 2.3-million-acre forest in south-central Oregon.

Fey joins the Forest Service from more than 20 years at the Department of Defense, where he most recently served as the chief of operations for the Defense Health Agency’s Small Market and Stand-Alone Military Treatment Facility Organization at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas. Fey began his new position in Lakeview on Jan. 30. He replaces previous Forest Supervisor Barry Imler, who retired in September 2022.

Tags