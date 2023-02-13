LAKEVIEW — The Fremont-Winema National Forest has a new forest supervisor: Erik J. Fey was recently selected by Pacific Northwest Regional Forester Glenn Casamassa to lead the 2.3-million-acre forest in south-central Oregon.
Fey joins the Forest Service from more than 20 years at the Department of Defense, where he most recently served as the chief of operations for the Defense Health Agency’s Small Market and Stand-Alone Military Treatment Facility Organization at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas. Fey began his new position in Lakeview on Jan. 30. He replaces previous Forest Supervisor Barry Imler, who retired in September 2022.
“The leadership that Fey has demonstrated in building teams to solve complex, real-world problems in a fast-paced operational environment will be an important asset in his work on the Fremont-Winema National Forest,” Casamassa said. “This forest is located amongst Oregon’s rural communities, where thoughtful and strategic land use and conservation are critically important to preserving open space while supporting the region’s rural economy.”
Fey’s experience includes military and civilian leadership positions to support safety and security measures, including through the COVID-19 response.
He began his public service career in 1991 in U.S. Air Force law enforcement and continued in security forces and information operations positions in the Air Force Reserve and Washington Air National Guard. In 2013, he served as deputy director of operational protection for the U.S. Army Africa directing day-to-day operations in Italy and in 53 nations on the African continent.
Fey’s leadership experience includes directing several first-ever programs. In his role at the Small Market and Stand-Alone Organizations office at Defense Health Agency, he managed all non-medical operations for more than 140 military medical and dental treatment facilities and standalone clinical operations throughout the United States. During his time working in the Department of Defense, he also served in key operational leadership positions managing redeployments for U.S. Army Europe during Operation Iraqi Freedom; establishing a first-ever military intelligence and law enforcement fusion cell for U.S. Army North; and managing safety, security, and force health protection for U.S. Army personnel during Operation United Assistance — the military response to the 2014 Ebola outbreak in Africa.
Fey has a bachelor of science degree in geography from Western Oregon University in 1998, a master’s of science in environmental management from National University in 2000 and is working toward a doctor of management from Colorado Technical University.
“I’m excited for this next chapter of my career to serve Forest Service communities and partners,” Fey said. “Important work includes addressing the Wildfire Crisis Strategy priority landscapes through restoration of the Klamath River Basin, partly on the Fremont-Winema National Forest. With my staff, we will seek science-based decision-making to foster healthy ecosystems and economies.”
The Fremont-Winema National Forest consists of 2.3 million acres in south-central Oregon. The heavily timbered western portion of the forest is bordered by the Cascade Mountain Range and Crater Lake National Park and stretches east into the Klamath River Basin. To the north and east, stands of ponderosa and lodgepole pine grow on deep pumice and ash that blanketed the area during the eruption of Mt. Mazama (now Crater Lake). The eastern portion of the forest, offering expansive views, dramatic cliffs and solitude, is known as Oregon’s Outback providing opportunity to discover nature in a rustic environment.