A man receives dental care during a visit to the SmileCare Everywhere Mobile Dental Clinic in Beaverton on April 1, 2021.

 Kristyna Wentz-Graff/Oregon Public Broadcasting

Veterans who don’t qualify for the Oregon Health Plan can start applying for a state-funded dental program that started Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The “Veteran Dental Program” is a first in the state and is meant to bridge a gap in veterans’ access to oral health care. The dental benefits are separate and distinct from those offered by the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs.


