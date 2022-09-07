Tens of thousands of COVID-19 booster doses are arriving in Oregon this week as state health officials, pharmacies and providers plan vaccine clinics and schedule shots.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the new booster doses by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech on Thursday, Sept. 1 and a West Coast scientific group representing Oregon, Washington, California and Nevada followed with its own endorsement, paving the way for vaccinations to begin.

