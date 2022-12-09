Wildfire

Greg Wentzel, of West Salem, searches through the remains of his vacation home in Detroit, Oregon with his children, Ozzy, 13, and Destiny, 8, in September 2020. A plan from state Sen. Jeff Golden, D-Ashland, could lend state support to neighborhoods hoping to band together to prevent wildfires and property damage.

 Amanda Loman/Oregon Capital Chronicle

Neighbors hoping to join together to prevent wildfires could get a boost from the state and rewards from insurers under legislation being proposed by state Sen. Jeff Golden, D-Ashland.

Golden discussed his plans for the tentatively named Neighborhood Wildfire Protection Act at a meeting of the Senate Natural Resources and Wildfire Recovery Committee on Thursday, Dec. 8.


