Klamath IDEA’s Talk went nuclear Wednesday night as guest speaker Zack Slizewski shared his story of going from a regular college graduate lacking true direction, to becoming co-CEO of local business United Nuclear Scientific Equipment and Supplies.
Brevada Brewhouse was full of eager attendees Wednesday, April 5 for Klamath IDEA’s April IDEA Talk that featured Slizewski’s presentation about a business that deals in nuclear equipment and supplies, has been raided by the FBI and is owned by Bob Lazar — a controversial figure who has claimed to have been hired by the federal government in the 1980s to reverse-engineer extraterrestrial technology.
The IDEA Talks are a monthly networking opportunity for those with an entrepreneurial mindset looking to learn and be inspired.
“An element of Zack’s [Slizewski] story, is how it wasn’t planned for him to be an entrepreneur,” said Klamath IDEA Talk Director Kat Rutledge in her introduction of the talk. “Often when we work with college juniors and seniors, we find that they had no exposure to the idea that they could build something of their own. This is an excellent example of who might take their degree and become an entrepreneur.”
A graduate of Michigan State University with a major in physics, Slizeswki, upon completion of school, said he had “no idea” of what to do next. “I had no plan at all,” he said. “For two years I had no idea what I was going to do with my physics degree.”
Slizewski said he spent time working as a maintenance man for MSU where he performed tasks such as fixing broken pipes, cleaning animal excrement in the attics and other janitorial duties on the university’s system of housing cooperatives. He also worked for a time with a company that cleaned foreclosed homes on behalf of various banks.
It wasn’t until 2014, when scrolling for other employment on Craigslist, that Slizewski found what would become his calling in the form of a one-sentence ad that read: “Looking for a part-time technician in our scientific warehouse” posted by United Nuclear Scientific Equipment and Supplies.
Founded out of a garage in 1999 in the heart of Las Vegas by Bob and Joy Lazar, United Nuclear is a company started on eBay that sells scientific equipment and supplies such as chemicals and metals, element samples, laboratory glassware and radiated materials such as uranium ore.
“After we relocated to Michigan, Bob and I needed help. We were at the point where we were looking for employees with brains and science background,” Joy Lazar said during the IDEA Talk. “We had hired two people and Zack excelled.”
“Zack is more than a part of the company, he is family,” Bob Lazar added. “We are lucky to have him.”
Beginning his career with United Nuclear fulfilling orders, Slizewski quickly rose to the fabricating of chemicals, handling the hiring and firing of employees, and eventually went from “just a normal guy” to being the “right-hand man” of the Lazars and co-CEO for his work ethic and belief in the company by following three personal principles: run to trouble; fire your boss; don’t unseat the king.
Slizewski explained these principles advising that an employee should “run to trouble” and see what’s going wrong and how they can assist in mediating that problem. That an employee should “fire your boss” by figuring out what they don’t like to do or shouldn’t be doing.
“Inflation at one point had caught up with the company,” Slizewski shared while explaining the “fire your boss” philosophy. “Many of the products we were buying were being purchased for way more than we were selling them at. I took an entire Microsoft Excel spreadsheet and went through the over 1,000 items we sell, figured out what we paid for them and corrected them accordingly. There’s no reason why my boss [Lazar], the scientist, should be doing that; in essence, I fired him from that responsibility.”
To “not unseat the king”, Slizewski explained that the quickest way to get fired is to make a major business decision on behalf of an employer without their knowledge or consent.
“It’s a fine line that has to be ridden. How do I go about ‘firing’ my employer from certain responsibilities while also giving my employer the respect and humility that’s deserved,” Slizewski said. “United Nuclear will always belong to Bob and Joy; I can never remove them entirely from the business; it’s their baby, built from scratch — from nothing — and now it’s a very successful business.”
United Nuclear is one of the largest commercial sellers of scientific equipment and supplies in the United States dealing in everything from aluminum powder and zinc nitrate to beakers, test tubes, safety goggles and tongs including, as the name suggests, materials used in the creation of nuclear reactors and weapons one of which, uranium ore, happens to be one of the business’s bestsellers.
The uranium ore is prospected each year by Slizewski and Lazar from Mivida Mine in Moab, Utah. “It’s pretty cool stuff,” Slizewski said, “It’s one of my favorite aspects of the business.”
Each trip to collect the uranium, Slizewski said the duo usually gathers enough for a two-year supply, but in recent years the product has been “flying” off the shelves. “It’s surprisingly a very popular stocking stuffer around holidays. Our supply has been running out within six months.”
Briefly, during the IDEA Talk, Slizewski spoke about a raid the FBI conducted on the business in 2017. Without providing too much detail, Slizewski stated the FBI claimed to be looking into a murder committed using thallium that United Nuclear potentially sold to a suspect.
“The raid was surprisingly calm, the [FBI] agents were mulling around. When you picture a raid you imagine blacked-out SWAT gear with AR-15s telling people to shut up and get on the ground. It was really calm, it was quite bizarre,” Slizewski recalled.
United Nuclear made the move to Klamath Falls in the fall of 2019 after the Lazars fell in love with Oregon during a trip to McMinnville. While local purchases make up only 1 percent of the business’s orders, Slizewski stated the local orders are some of his favorites because it allows him to meet people face-to-face and “pick brains.”
In a question-and-answer portion of the event, attendee Justin Lair asked Slizewski, “Do you remember any specific incident when you and Lazar sat down and spoke about becoming the ‘heir to the throne’?”
Slizewski said he remembers it vividly. The two were sitting in a restaurant in Albuquerque, N.M., when the idea was first pitched. At the time Slizewski was studying for the GRE because he was still unsure of what to do for his life.
“When Bob asked me, it was life-changing. I now have a path forward; it’s the business. I’m now an entrepreneur,” Slizewski said. “I was a normal kid. I was playing World of Warcraft and hanging out with my buddies, I wasn’t building jet bikes. You don’t need to be special to run a business; you just need to be capable.”