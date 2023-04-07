Klamath IDEA’s Talk went nuclear Wednesday night as guest speaker Zack Slizewski shared his story of going from a regular college graduate lacking true direction, to becoming co-CEO of local business United Nuclear Scientific Equipment and Supplies.

Brevada Brewhouse was full of eager attendees Wednesday, April 5 for Klamath IDEA’s April IDEA Talk that featured Slizewski’s presentation about a business that deals in nuclear equipment and supplies, has been raided by the FBI and is owned by Bob Lazar — a controversial figure who has claimed to have been hired by the federal government in the 1980s to reverse-engineer extraterrestrial technology.

