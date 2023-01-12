SACRAMENTO, Calif.—The Bureau of Reclamation and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service on Thursday, Jan. 12 announced nearly $8 million for three Klamath Basin Salmon Restoration grant programs is available.
Partnering with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to administer funds, the agencies are now seeking applicants to submit pre-proposals for funding opportunities of up to $500,000 for Klamath River projects, up to $500,000 for Trinity River projects and up to $7 million for Shasta Valley projects.
From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, Reclamation, NRCS and NFWF will host a joint pre-proposal webinar to provide an overview of each grant program’s purpose and objectives; program focal area and potential project types; and application, selection process and environmental compliance process. To register for the webinar, go to tinyurl.com/HN-Webinar.
Eligible applicants, including local, state, federal and Tribal governments, and agencies; special districts; non-profit organizations; schools; and universities are encouraged to apply. Applicants are required to submit pre-proposals by Feb. 7 for 2023 funding.
The following grant due dates, review periods and award announcements are listed below:
• Pre-Proposal Due Date: Feb. 7, 2023, by 8:59 p.m. PST
• Full Proposal Due Date: March 21, 2023, by 8:59 p.m. PST
Proposals that are of the highest priority for Reclamation’s Klamath River Coho Restoration Habitat Program should include riparian and instream habitat restoration and improvements, address fish passage barrier removal, and provide access to cold water pools, as well as design, planning and monitoring activities, and water conservation projects. The grant program efforts in the Klamath River Basin will focus on the mainstem of the Klamath River below Iron Gate Dam and tributaries from Klamath River mile 190 to the Klamath River estuary.
Proposals that are of the highest priority for Reclamation’s Trinity River Restoration Program should include activities that improve aquatic habitat within the Trinity River Basin by reducing fine sediment delivery from the Trinity River Division of the Central Valley Project on the mainstem fisheries of the Trinity River. Trinity River projects will be directed towards habitat restoration activities within tributary watersheds of the Trinity River between Lewiston Dam and Weitchpec, including the South Fork Trinity River and its tributaries.
Proposals that are of the highest priority for USDA NRCS Shasta Valley Regional Conservation Partnership Program should include activities that improve instream flows and water quality throughout the Shasta River watershed by leaving more water instream for longer periods and reducing diversion volume. Shasta Valley projects must be located within the Shasta River watershed, including the Shasta River above county road A12 to Dwinnell Dam, as well as the river’s tributaries, including Big Springs Creek and Parks Creek.
For more information about work to protect water and related resources in Klamath Basin communities, go to: