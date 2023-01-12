SACRAMENTO, Calif.—The Bureau of Reclamation and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service on Thursday, Jan. 12 announced nearly $8 million for three Klamath Basin Salmon Restoration grant programs is available.

Partnering with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to administer funds, the agencies are now seeking applicants to submit pre-proposals for funding opportunities of up to $500,000 for Klamath River projects, up to $500,000 for Trinity River projects and up to $7 million for Shasta Valley projects.

Tags