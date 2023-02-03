Oregon’s three natural gas providers need to move faster to cut greenhouse emissions or risk incurring significant fines and stalling the state’s efforts to combat climate change, a two-year investigation from the state’s Public Utilities Commission found.

The investigation began shortly after the Oregon Environmental Quality Commission approved the Climate Protection Program in 2021, mandating a 50% cut in Oregon’s overall greenhouse gas emissions by 2035 and a 90% cut by 2050. At least 26% of that reduction will have to come from the state’s three natural gas utilities: NW Natural, Avista and Cascade Natural Gas. Together they supply over 650,000 customers in Oregon with natural gas.

