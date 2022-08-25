Kevin McCarthy

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., center, stumps for GOP congressional candidates at a Tigard hotel Wednesday, Aug. 24.

 Dirk VanderHart/Oregon Public Broadcasting

Oregon Republicans have made a ritual of tearing into Portland and its policies in election years. On Wednesday, the top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives decided to get in on the action.

As he raises funds for Republican congressional candidates throughout the West, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., appeared at a Tigard hotel to tear into “defund the police” policies he said had exacerbated crime in Portland and other liberal cities.