Supporters of an Oregon bill to expand access to abortion and gender-affirming care pose outside the state Capitol after a rally. A separate proposed constitutional amendment would expand equal rights protections for reproductive health choices, sexual orientations and gender identities.

 Julia Shumway/Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon lawmakers heard about two hours of emotional testimony on Tuesday about a proposed constitutional amendment that would shore up abortions rights and ban discrimination for sexual orientation and gender identity.

Senate Joint Resolution 33, discussed in the Senate Rules Committee, would go to voters in the 2024 election if the Legislature passes it. The goal of the measure is to protect existing rights of Oregonians to make decisions about their marriages, families and health care, including gender-affirming care and reproductive health care.

