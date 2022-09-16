Texting

The U.S. government has some expansive database of some Americans' personal cellphone and laptop information, according to U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon.

The U.S. government searches and downloads the contents, including text messages, images and internet histories, of thousands of cellphones and laptops at border entry points every year.

That creates a troublesome and massive database of information, including of Americans reentering the country, according to U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon.

