The U.S. government searches and downloads the contents, including text messages, images and internet histories, of thousands of cellphones and laptops at border entry points every year.
That creates a troublesome and massive database of information, including of Americans reentering the country, according to U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon.
Wyden, who also chairs the Senate Finance Committee, has written the Biden administration and U.S. Customs and Border Protection asking for answers about the agency’s database building and use of cellphone downloads.
“Wyden recently learned that when thousands of Americans’ phones are searched at the border every year, their contents are downloaded into a central database, where information is held for 15 years and can be accessed by roughly 2,700 Department of Homeland Security employees, he wrote in a letter to CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus. Worse, these devices are searched without warrants, and travelers are often not informed of their rights before their phones are searched,” the Oregon senator’s office said in a release.
A Wyden spokesman said it was unclear when the federal data collection practices stated.
“Sensitive information, including text messages, call logs, contact lists, and in some cases, photos and other private records are stored in the CBP database, CBP officials told Wyden’s office,” Wyden’s office said.
The Oregon lawmakers wants more details information on the U.S. databases, how they are accessed and how the information might be used.
“Innocent Americans should not be tricked into unlocking their phones and laptops,” Wyden wrote. “CBP should not dump data obtained through thousands of warrantless phone searches into a central database, retain the data for fifteen years, and allow thousands of DHS employees to search through Americans’ personal data whenever they want.”