Senate Finance Committee Chairman. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, continues to press a Canadian private equity firm over a $1.2 billion deal involving Jared Kushner, the government of Qatar and real estate deals at 666 Fifth Avenue in New York.
Wyden has written Bruce Flatt, CEO of Brookfield Asset Management, pressing the Toronto-based investment firm for details on real estate deal involving Kushner.
He is the son-in-law of former president Donald Trump and served as a White House senior advisor. He is married to Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and protege.
Wyden is looking for information about potential intersections and conflicts of interest involving Kushner his international business dealings.
Kushner is founder of Affinity Partners, a Miami-based private equity and investment firm with $2 billion in backing from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.
Jared Kushner has also been a top executive with the Kushner Companies, a New York-based real estate firm. Kushner Companies owns the office tower at 666 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.Kushner Properties bought the midtown Manhattan office building from Tishman Speyer and German investment group TMW for $1.8 billion.
The Wyden-led Senate committee wants information on a lease at the building by the government of Qatar and potential other deals involving Kushner and foreign governments.
“Brookfield in 2018 paid Kushner Companies $1.2 billion using funding from the Government of Qatar to sign a 99 year lease on the 666 Fifth Avenue property.”
Wyden said in the letter, “New revelations have raised fresh concerns that Jared Kushner was engaging directly with Qatari officials after his family business had successfully obtained funding from the government of Qatar. This includes advising the president on matters related to a diplomatic blockade against Qatar by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt. Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson recently testified in federal court that it was ‘evident’ that Kushner frequently engaged with foreign government officials and often did so in a manner that was inconsistent with the views of other U.S. government officials. Tillerson testified that Kushner and other White House officials expressed support for the blockade against Qatar, despite opposition from the secretaries of State and Defense. Additionally, in a pitch deck for Affinity Partners, an investment firm founded by Kushner that recently secured a $2 billion investment from the government of Saudi Arabia, Kushner’s biography states that ‘Jared led the diplomatic efforts to end the Gulf rift, reuniting Qatar with the Gulf Cooperation council.”
Brookfield and Kushner Cos. have not yet responded to a request for comment.
Wyden, who has been looking into Kushner’s business deals for some time, is also pressing for more information on potential links to the decision by OPEC to cut oil production. That announced cut came after a somewhat hat-in-hand trip to the Middle East by President Joe Biden to implore Saudi Arabia to up and not reduce petroleum exports after U.S and European sanctions on Russian energy exports after the invasion of Ukraine.
If Republicans gain control of Congress, the legislative arm’s investigative efforts will turn from Jared Kushner and other Trump cohorts, as well as the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, to Hunter Biden (President Biden’s son) and his business dealings when his father was U.S. vice president.