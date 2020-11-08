A California woman died and five people were injured in a multiple car crash Sunday morning on Highway 97 in Klamath County.
The crash occurred about 9:40 a.m. on a snow-covered stretch of highway near milepost 181.
According to Oregon State Police, Heriberto Pacheco Madrigal, 35, of Sunnyside, Wash., was driving northbound with three passengers when his vehicle lost traction and slid into oncoming traffic.
Pacheco Madrigal's pickup collided with a truck driven by Daniel Frank, 63, of Redding, Calif., that was heading south. Cheryl Frank, also 63 of Redding, was a passenger in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Daniel Frank was seriously injured.
Pacheco Madrigal and his passengers, Silvia Pacheco Madrigal and two minor children, were hospitalized with injuries.
A third vehicle was also involved in the crash, but no one in that vehicle was injured, according to police.
Oregon State Police was assisted at the scene by ODOT and Crescent Rural Fire Department. Weather and roadway conditions were a factor in this crash.