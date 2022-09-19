Worker burnout is high across the U.S. and there are a large numbers of job openings and employees quitting their positions.
That is according to the latest federal economic data as well as a new study of worker burnout.
Los Angeles-based behavioral health startup Within Health published a new analysis of the most burned out cities in the U.S. and what is driving that dynamic.
According to the report, Orlando has the highest burn out rates. Two other Florida cities — Miami and Tampa — come in fourth and fifth, respectively. Florida has seen some of the highest inflation rates in the country and was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
Minneapolis came in second and Cleveland third on the list of the most burned out U.S. cities. The rest of the top 10 includes Atlanta (6th), Sacramento (7th), Nashville, (8th), Baltimore (9th) and Seattle (10th).
The study found 43% of Americans feel burned out right now, according to a 1,000-person national survey.
Seventy-two percent of those dealing with burn out cite work as the primary cause. Another 51% point to financial stressors. COVID-19 (35%), family strains (35%), news media (33%), mental health (31%) and politics (31%) are also cited by those dealing with fatigue and strain from burnout. Nineteen percent pointed to social media as contributing to personal mental and physical fatigue.
In Oregon, burnout is happening most at work, according to Within Health. In California, it’s technology driven, according to public opinion surveys and analyses of online and social media searches.
One of the lasting impacts of the pandemic and its shutdowns have been significant numbers of workers quitting their jobs — sometimes at record levels.
In July, 4.18 million workers quit their jobs nationally. That compares to 4.25 million job quits in June and 4.09 million voluntary employment separations in July 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
High levels of job departures continues to help spur large numbers of job openings — across multiple industries.
There were 11.24 million job openings nationally in July. That compares to 10.78 million openings a year ago, up 456,000 jobs, according to Within Health.
The California company’s survey found workers cited long hours (55%), a stressful boss or manager (40%), toxic cultures (35%) and staff shortages (34%) for their employment weariness.
The shutdowns, pay cuts and health concerns of the pandemic saw more employees lose or quit their jobs. A number of workplaces and employers are still not back to pre-pandemic staffing and compensation levels.
