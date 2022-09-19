Disney World

An actor portraying Tinker Bell performs on a float during the Festival of Fantasy Parade at Magic Kingdom Park at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. Florida ranks as the most burned out city in the U.S., according to a new analysis.

 Ted Shaffrey/The Associated Press

Worker burnout is high across the U.S. and there are a large numbers of job openings and employees quitting their positions.

That is according to the latest federal economic data as well as a new study of worker burnout.

Tags