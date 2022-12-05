(VIDEO) U.S. unveils $200B new nuclear stealth bomber fleet with unmanned, electronic attack capabilities

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin introduces the B-21 Raider stealth at Northrop Grumman Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Palmdale, Calif. America’s newest nuclear stealth bomber made its debut Friday after years of secret development and as part of the Pentagon’s answer to rising concerns over a future conflict with China. The B-21 Raider is the first new American bomber aircraft in more than 30 years. Almost every aspect of the program is classified. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
The U.S. Department of Defense has unveiled the new B-21 Raider, a long-range stealth bomber that can carry nuclear weapons and can be manned or unmanned.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin unveiled the first B-21 Raider in Palmdale, California on Dec. 2.
The next-generation fighter is being developed by Northrop Grumman with a costs of $692 million per aircraft. The Pentagon will spend more than $200 billion to build and deploy a fleet of 100 long-range stealth bombers, according to various estimates and reports.
The U.S. bomber will also have electronic attack capabilities, according to a Pentagon announcement.
“Ladies and gentlemen, this is deterrence the American way,” Austin said during remarks Dec 2.
The new bomber has been under development since 2015 and will eventually succeed B-52 and other long-range bombers. Air force bases in South Dakota, California, Oklahoma, Texas and Missouri will be home to to new intercontinental bombers for training, maintenance and deployment.
"It's the embodiment of America's determination to defend the republic that we love. It's a testament to our strategy of deterrence — with the capabilities to back it up, every time and everywhere. That's what America does,” Austin said.