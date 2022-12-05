Skip to main content
(VIDEO) U.S. unveils $200B new nuclear stealth bomber fleet with unmanned, electronic attack capabilities

The U.S. Department of Defense has unveiled the new B-21 Raider, a long-range stealth bomber that can carry nuclear weapons and can be manned or unmanned.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin unveiled the first B-21 Raider in Palmdale, California on Dec. 2.


United States New Bomber

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin introduces the B-21 Raider stealth at Northrop Grumman Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Palmdale, Calif. America’s newest nuclear stealth bomber made its debut Friday after years of secret development and as part of the Pentagon’s answer to rising concerns over a future conflict with China. The B-21 Raider is the first new American bomber aircraft in more than 30 years. Almost every aspect of the program is classified. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

