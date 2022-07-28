Biden

President Joe Biden takes his mask off after recovering from COVID-19 to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

 Andrew Harnik

The U.S. economy shrank by -0.9% in the second quarter, adding to the -1.6% negative GDP in the first quarter, according to numbers released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Two consecutive quarters of negative economic translates into a recession — though the Biden administration is pushing back against that conventional definition.

