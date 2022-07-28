The U.S. economy shrank by -0.9% in the second quarter, adding to the -1.6% negative GDP in the first quarter, according to numbers released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Two consecutive quarters of negative economic translates into a recession — though the Biden administration is pushing back against that conventional definition.
A 9.1% inflation rate, interest rates hikes and high prices for groceries, fuel and other products throughout the economy are taking the steam out economic growth.
Republicans are ringing economic alarm bells after the second straight quarter of GDP decline and the November midterm elections looming.
“We are starting to see bank are now reporting they are hoarding cash. They are holding onto money because they expect a bunch of corporate defaults — corporations unable to pay the money that they owe,” said U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida. “We are starting to see layoffs tick up, companies beginning to layoff workers.”
The unemployment rate is currently at low levels — 3.6% nationally and in Oregon, 2.8% in Florida, 4% in Maryland and 4.2% in California, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Many employers are suffering labor shortages after the shutdowns, pay reductions and job cuts during the early stages of the pandemic.
The Biden administration has pushed back against the conventional definition of a recession as two negative quarters of growth.
President Joe Biden pointed to the Federal Reserve’s interest rates hikes — including a 75 basis point hike on Wednesday — as slowing economic growth.
“Coming off of last year’s historic economic growth – and regaining all the private sector jobs lost during the pandemic crisis – it’s no surprise that the economy is slowing down as the Federal Reserve acts to bring down inflation,” Biden said in a Thursday statement. “But even as we face historic global challenges, we are on the right path and we will come through this transition stronger and more secure. Our job market remains historically strong, with unemployment at 3.6% and more than 1 million jobs created in the second quarter alone. Consumer spending is continuing to grow.”
Biden called for passage of a federal measure to bolster the U.S. semiconductor industry, which is also backed by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and other elected officials in technology heavy states. The bill offers $52 billion in U.S. subsidies to U.S. computer chip makers.
Republicans are pushing back against that White House’s efforts to redefine a recession and a recession wave that has bitten into consumers’ finances.
“Team Biden’s first instinct is to deny a problem exists — see inflation, gas prices, Afghanistan, Hunter, etc.,” said U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa, a conservative representing northernmost areas of California. “We are facing a recession and no amount of changing definitions alters what the American people see. Ignoring problems doesn’t make them go away, it makes them worse.”
Gas prices have come down from record levels in June — though are still up from last year and could see increases if hurricane season or other events disrupt refineries and distribution in key energy hubs such as Louisiana and Texas.
The average price of gas stands at $4.28 per gallon nationally, according to AAA’s Fuel Gauge Report. That is down from a record $5.02 per gallon in June but still up from $3.16 per gallon a year ago.
Gasoline prices average $5.11 per gallon in Oregon, $5.66 per gallon in California, $4 per gallon in Florida, $4.55 in New York and $3.78 in Texas, according to AAA.