U.S. $40B weapons, aid for Ukraine runs into Senate delay, opposition from populist right

A U.S. bid to send an additional $40 billion in military weapons and aid to Ukraine in the fight against Russia is being delayed in the U.S. Senate.
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, has put a stop on quick passage of the bill which passed the U.S. House Tuesday by a 368 to 57 vote.
Paul wants more oversight into the flow of U.S. weapons and aid to Ukraine.
“My oath of office is to the U.S. Constitution, not to any foreign nation. Congress is trying yet again to ram through a spending bill – one that I doubt anyone has actually read – and there’s no oversight included into how the money is being spent,” said Paul, who has in the past been skeptical of U.S. foreign policy initiatives and military spending.
It is the latest opposition from the populist right to U.S. military backing for Kyiv.
The 57 opposing votes in the House measure came from some conservative Republicans including top allies for former President Donald Trump.
The $40 billion includes money for U.S. weapons for the Ukraine and for the Pentagon to buy more from defense contractors. It would bring the total U.S. military and other aid to Ukraine to $54 billion, according to the Associated Press.
The Heritage Foundation said $40 billion is more than the entire budget of the U.S. Department of Justice.
The 57 House conservatives who voted against the $40 billion measure included firebrand U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Georgia and Matt Gaetz, R-Florida and Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado.
They worry the U.S. is in an expensive proxy war against Russia that could escalate into a larger scale conflict between nuclear powers.
“We are sleepwalking into a war, and the American people are left in the dark,” said Gaetz of the U.S. foreign policy and fast-tracked spending measures.
Those opponents have been criticized as being supportive agents of Putin and Russia by Democrats as well as neoconservative and establishment Republicans.
No House Democrats voted against the new Ukraine measure and most Republicans voted for it. Oregon’s four Democratic House members along with GOP U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, who represents the Klamath Basin, voted for the measure.
Support for more weapons and aid to Ukraine ranged from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, and neoconservatives such as U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois, to left-wing activists such as U.S. Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York and Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota. They all voted for the weapons package.
Democrats and establishment Republicans have faulted conservatives and others who are skeptical toward U.S. aid and interventions in the Ukrainian conflict.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the $40 billion package is essential to helping Ukraine fend off the Russian invasion. He hopes to bring the measure to a Senate vote where it will likely pass next week after potentially going through more procedural steps because of Paul’s resistance.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, said the new Ukraine package needs to be passed quickly to help replenish weapons and provide needed aid.
“Time is of the essence – and we cannot afford to wait. With this aid package, America sends a resounding message to the world of our unwavering determination to stand with the courageous people of Ukraine until victory is won,” Pelosi said in a statement to House members.
House Minority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Maryland, said the measure is about supporting Ukraine's fight against Russia and "for the freedom of the global community."
Biden has touted the U.S. as the arsenal of democracy in backing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's fight against the Russian invaders. The U.S. spends more than $750 billion annually on defense and is a leading global arms and weapons supplier.
The U.S. supplied Britain, France and other allies with weapons before entering World War I and World War II.
America’s entry into World War I was propelled by the sinking of the RMS Lusitania in 1915 by a German submarine that thought it was carrying munitions. It was later disclosed the British ship was carrying munitions.
Former Hawaii Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard worries about a broader conflict between nuclear powers.
“Biden (and) NATO actions and words make it clear their goal is to cripple Russia's economy (and) military. Russia’s made it clear that if the west gets close to achieving that, they’ll resort to nukes. Biden (and) NATO have put us on path to nuclear armageddon. We need to wake up before it’s too late,” said Gabbard.
The tensions could further mount with Finland indicating it wants to enter NATO.
Democratic and neoconservative critics argue Gabbard is siding with Putin and Russia.
U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland, said Ukrainian aid skeptics are “repeating Putin’s propaganda and disinformation and appeasing imperialist assaults on sovereign nations.”