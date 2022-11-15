Trump teases expected 2024 bid announcement, potential DeSantis showdown, GOP civil war

Former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump walk out of Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center after voting on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis waves as his wife Casey applauds, following a televised debate against Democratic opponent Charlie Crist, in Fort Pierce, Fla., Oct. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
Former President Donald Trump foreshadowed a 2024 presidential bid in a social media post before his scheduled announcement Tuesday night.
“Hopefully, today will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our country,” said Trump, on his Truth Social platform.
Trump, who narrowly won the White House in 2016 over Hillary Clinton and then narrowly lost in 2020 to President Joe Biden, is slated to make a post-midterm election announcement tonight in Palm Beach, Florida. He could announce a 2024 White House campaign.
The 2016 presidential race was a $2.4 billion contest, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. The 2020 election cycle saw a record $14.4 billion in spending by Trump, Biden and congressional candidates. The 2020 White House race totaled $5.7 billion, according to CRP.
Trump raised $1.2 billion during those two bids, according to the Federal Election Commission.
A third run could set up a potential GOP presidential primary with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other contenders. DeSantis trounced Democrat Charlie Crist in the Florida governor’s race in a somewhat disappointing the midterm results.
The GOP is projected to narrowly gain control of the House and unseat current Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California.
But the Democrats are holding onto the U.S. Senate and won some high-profile races over Trump-backed candidates.
Trump has been taking jabs at DeSantis, who has increased backing from Fox News and Republican interests, as well as Senate Majority Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, former U.S. United Nations ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former U.S. vice president Mike Pence, former U.S. Secretary of State and former congressman Mike Pompeo and outgoing Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan could also be in the 2024 GOP race.
A third run could also set up a rematch with Biden who is more likely to see a second term after Democrats did better than expected in midterm races dominated by 40-year highs with inflation and the political aftermath of the Supreme Court’s overruling of Roe v. Wade.
The abortion rights decision helped turned out Democratic base voters in some key contests in Oregon, Arizona and Pennsylvania.
Three Trump U.S. Supreme Court nominees (Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch) helped overturned federal abortion rights and send the issue back to the states.
A further GOP fracture between the party’s neoconservative and business factions Trump’s MAGA factions could center on what impact a third Trump run would have on other races and highlight divisions over U.S. military support for Ukraine in the war with Russia.
The Biden administration has sent more than $19.3 billion in arms and munitions to Ukraine for the war after Russia’s February invasion.
The GOP’s traditionally hawkish and pro-military neoconservative wing backs U.S. support for the war while some MAGA populists questions the breadth of U.S. involvement.